Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by “My Fair Lady” at Walton Arts Center.

Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want” and won countless hearts as everyone’s favorite sandy in the blockbuster film version of “Grease,” has died.

She had 14 top 10 singles just in the U.S. won four Grammys, and starred with John Travolta in “Grease” and with Gene Kelly in “Xanadu.” Travolta paid tribute to Newton-John on social media saying in part “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.”

Olivia Newton-John was 73 years old.

U.S. first class mail can now be sent with brand new forever stamps featuring the beloved “Toy Story” character, Buzz Lightyear.

The “go beyond forever” collection includes 20 stamps featuring Buzz Lightyear and his slogan “From infinity to forever.” The collection includes four unique designs using illustrations from Pixar Animation Studios.

Lightyear made his silver screen debut in 1995 in “Toy Story.” After three sequels, Buzz starred in his own origin story, “Lightyear” this past June, with Chris Evans voicing the character.

The stamps are now available for purchase at post offices nationwide.

Sponsored Content