To kick off today’s trending stories, Elon Musk is finalizing a deal to buy Twitter as the board accepted his offer of $44 billion.

The company announced its board of directors unanimously agreed to the offer to buy the social media platform.

Once the sale is closed, Twitter will become a privately held company.

Musk bought a major stake in the company in March and briefly agreed to join its board of directors before making an initial offer to buy in April.

Twitter stockholders will receive a little more than $54 per share for any stock they hold when the transaction closes.

Barbie’s been a doctor, pop star, scientist and now she’s ready to take on her next adventure…The big screen!

Warner Bros. released a first look photo of Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie. The photo caption shared the released date of the movie as July 21, 2023.

The all-star cast includes Ryan Gosling who will portray Ken, as well as Will Ferrel, America Ferrera, Issa Rae and Simu Liu to name a few.

Big news in the orange juice world as Tropicana is swapping out the classic cereal and milk combo

for something a little more citrusy—orange juice.

The brand has created a new cereal named “Tropicana Crunch” that will pair perfectly with your morning juice.

The cereal is a honey-almond flavored and only be available through the website, tropicanacrunch.com.

