Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

The people have spoken and a new cover model is named for a popular magazine — Helen Mirren!

People magazine revealed that the dame Mirren is its cover star for the magazine’s “Beautiful” issue.

Mirren said she was “gobstruck” after learning about her honor and said the word beauty should be dubbed another word: “swagger.”

“The Beautiful Issue” will be available on Friday.

Next, an Academy Award, Emmy, and Tony-winning actor, and now, Viola Davis can add another title to her resume: author.

Davis released her memoir, “Finding Me” which traces her journey from what she has called a “crumbling apartment in Central Falls, Rhode Island” to acclaim for her work on stage, screen and television.

Davis said she was finally ready to open up about growing up in deep poverty and enduring trauma and heartbreak as everything shut down for the pandemic.

“Finding Me” has also been selected for Oprah Winfrey’s book club.

New to streaming this weekend is the highly-anticipated final episodes of “Ozark.”

The series tells the story of the Byrde family, who relocate from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks to make amends to a cartel boss by laundering money. However, their situation gets complicated as they find themselves in conflict with local criminal enterprises.

The fourth and final season was divided into two parts with the final seven episodes premiering Friday, April 29 on Netflix.

Sponsored Content