Naomi Judd

Heartbreaking news as Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the grammy-winning duo the Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died at 76.

Wynonna and Ashley released a statement saying in part: “As we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.

Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released new photos of their daughter, Charlotte, as the young royal celebrates her 7th birthday today.

In the photos, the princess was seen surrounded by bluebells while enjoying the sunshine in Norfolk over the weekend.

James Corden Exit

James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night TV show next year.

Corden announced his decision during a recent taping of “The Late Late Show” which he began hosting in 2015.

Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” videos feature the biggest names in entertainment adele and paul McCartney.

Corden will exit the show in spring 2023.

Pelican Standoff

Passengers on a horizon airlines flight bound for Washington had to spend a few extra minutes on the ground.

The flight was forced to stop on its taxiway due to an unexpected visitor in its path… a pelican.

The pilot can be heard on the air traffic control radio communicating the situation before a member of the airport’s airside operations team finally encouraged the pelican to move.

Once the taxi-way had been cleared and all flights were able to resume.

