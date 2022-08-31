Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at the Walton Arts Center.

Starbucks has released its seasonal drinks signaling the start of fall y’all.

The coffee chain dropped its autumn menu this week. It will include the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte… a fall staple for 19 years.

New this year is the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, which is the first non-dairy fall beverage. the pumpkin cream cold brew will be available for a limited time.

And for your sweet tooth, Starbucks introduced its owl cake pop made of vanilla cake and buttercream and dipped in purple-chocolate icing and made into an owl design.

Playing with your food might earn you some cash.

Lunchable is giving away $2,000 to fans who get creative with its snack-sized portions of meat, cheese, and crackers as part of its new “Lunch-a-Build-This” campaign.

To participate in the contest, build your mealtime creation and post it on Instagram with the hashtags “Lunch-a-Build-This” and “Sweepstakes.”

In the caption include what inspired you and what you would do if you won the money.

Fans have until Sept. 4 to participate. Up to 25 lucky winners will be chosen.

Sorry, Punxatawney Phil- there’s a much cooler groundhog that’s becoming a social media star.

When a family moved to Middletown, Delaware they noticed someone or something was noshing on the garden veggies.

Security camera footage found the furry culprit….a groundhog.

The family named it Chunk and soon learned the groundhog was not alone… Chunk had a companion.

Chunk and Nibbles have welcomed their own family: Chip, Nugget, Chibbles, Chewy, Yummy, Snacks, Niblet, and Wookiee.

The munching groundhogs have 500,000 Instagram followers and YouTube fans.

If you’re looking for a few good reads, this fall will have a broad mix of literary and commercial favorites.

Some of those fall releases include the highly anticipated “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover.

The fall also will feature new fiction from Pulitzer Prize-winners Elizabeth Strout and Andrew Sean Greer. Celebrity books include Bono’s “Surrender,” and Geena Davis’ “Dying of Politeness.” There are also a few posthumous releases, “From the Diaries of Alan Rickman and “Memoirs” by Michael K. Williams.

Several options to keep you busy reading this fall. It’s a great time to visit your local library or bookstore and get your tickets to see “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at Walton Arts Center.

The show will come to life on stage from Sept. 20 through Sept. 25.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” delivers on all the iconic moments you remember from the film.

Tickets start at $41. You can add on a show-themed cocktail class happening before the Saturday, Sept. 24 performance where a mixologist will guide guests through making two drinks paired with appetizers.

Sponsored Content