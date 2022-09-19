Large crowds gathered this morning to watch the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

Britain and the world laid the queen to rest today at a state funeral drawing presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers from across the globe as well as up to a million people to the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch.

Today will be packed with funeral events in London and Windsor beginning early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands filed in front of her coffin since Sept. 14.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the queen as she lies in state.

The Bidens were seen observing the coffin with U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley on a balcony overlooking mourners yesterday.

The president, who is catholic made the sign of the cross to the crowd.

After paying their respects to the queen, the Bidens each signed the condolence book for the Royal Family.

While speaking on the queen’s “honorable” impact, President Biden reflected on how her personality matched her image and he provided words of encouragement.

The Viola Davis-led action epic “The Woman King” easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases.

The horror movie “Barbarian,” took second place in its second weekend.

It was a jam-packed week for new releases that included the A24 horror prequel “Pearl,” Searchlight’s starry mystery pic “See How They Run,” Neon’s David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream,” Paramount and Miramax’s “Confess, Fletch,” with Jon Hamm, and Focus Features’ “The Silent Twins.” but even though most boasted good reviews, it was still a slower week for the business overall.

Here’s a look at the top five including “Bullet Train” released earlier in the summer – clinging to that number five spot.

