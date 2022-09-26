Fans have been waiting for Rihanna to drop a new album, and excitement is growing after a big announcement over the weekend. That story kicks off today’s trending stories. Check out our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl. The big game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12th. Another big announcement: Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show replacing Pepsi. The NFL’s Instagram, saying it stands for “National Fenty League.” The Super Bowl will air on our sister station Fox 24.

Musical legend Elton John paid a visit to the White House on Friday, and received quite the surprise. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a special performance titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.” It featured Elton John performing from the south lawn to celebrate Elton John for the vast contributions he’s made across his lifetime as an artist and an advocate. During the evening, Sir Elton John was awarded with a National Humanities Medal from the President. The British performer was surprised by the award and thanked his American fan base for their support while also pledging a continuous effort to HIV advocacy.

While fans await for season three of “Bridgerton,” they were treated to a first look at a spin-off of one of the beloved characters…Queen Charlotte. The first look features India Amarteifio, who will play the young queen. The prequel will focus on Queen Charlotte’s rise to power and prominence, and how her marriage to King George created a beautiful love story and shift in society. No date on the release of the limited series has been announced.

Imagine the roasted taste of marshmallows and chocolate…in soda form. Pepsi is releasing a limited batch of its S’more collection. There are three flavors: Toasty Marshmallow, Chocolate and Graham Cracker. The company is doing a sweepstakes which ends on Tuesday, September 27 on social media for your chance to win the trio.