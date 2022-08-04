Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Welcome back and hop aboard – Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” is leaving the station!

Sony is pulling in “Bullet Train,” the last big tentpole of the summer.

Worldwide estimates for “Bullet Train” are at $60 million with at least $30 million stateside for the Brad Pitt-starring, David Leitch-directed film.

The all-star cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King and Bad Bunny.

The film is rated R.

According to Variety and multiple sources, Oscar and Tony-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is officially set to star in “Road House,” a reimagined take on the classic movie starring Patrick Swayze, for Amazon Prime Video.

In the 1989 cult classic, Swayze played James Dalton, a zen bouncer hired to clean up a rowdy Missouri bar.

The film was a modest box office success but has since earned the reputation of a cult classic and is among Swayze’s most beloved roles among the late actors’ fans.

Also marking his first acting job in a major studio movie will be, two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor.

United Launch Alliance’s Atlas Five Rocket was successfully launched yesterday from the Cape Canaveral space force station in Florida.

The 194-foot tall rocket lifted off, carrying the space-based infrared system, or “SBIRS,” which plays a key role in defending the U.S. and its allies from missile attacks.

SBIRS satellites have infrared sensors to detect missiles by the heat signatures of their exhaust plumes.

The SBIRS GEO 6 is expected to be the last SBIRS satellite to launch before a next-generation missile detection system begins deployment in the coming years.

Germany’s annual Oktoberfest festival is finally on again for this fall, following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the famous bavarian beer festival in Munich said Thursday the celebrations will be held without any pandemic restrictions from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.

Some 487 beer breweries, restaurants, fish grills, wine vendors, and others will be present and opening hours will be even longer than in the past, with the first beer tents opening at 9 a.m. in the morning and closing at 10:30 p.m.

