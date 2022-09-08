Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at the Walton Arts Center.

A woman going viral for her creative approach to dating has found love.

A woman named Katie in New York created “sandwich dates,” where she and a total stranger meet up and have a sandwich. She posted clips from her dates on TikTok to document the experience so she (and her nearly 20,000 following on the app) Can see where the best sandwiches in the city are and who she meets on her dates.

Earlier this year she met her now boyfriend Ricky and says she never expected to have a romantic connection through her dates and how by doing this, it helped her come out of her shell.

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 this week.

New features include a new dual-camera system, crash detection, a long-lasting batter life and safety service with emergency SOS via satellite — a smartphone industry-first.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the new series along with several other products as part of the company’s fall roll out.

Apple also announced new generations of Apple Watches and Airpods.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 begin Friday, September 9-th and will go on sale Sept. 16.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama returned to the White House this week for the unveiling of their official portraits.

The decades long traditional east room ceremony returned as President Joe Biden hosted his former boss alongside First Lady Jill Biden.

The event marked the second visit to the White House for Barack Obama since leaving office

For Michelle; the visit is her first to the White House since January 2017.

EA Sports announced fans can celebrate the start of the NFL season with a free trial of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 on PlayStation and Xbox.

