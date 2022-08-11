A tennis legend is ready to step away from the game. That story is topping our trending stories. It’s time for our Hot Topics brought to you by “My Fair Lady” at Walton Arts Center.

The tennis G.O.A.T. Serena Williams said quote the countdown has begun, announcing this week she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus on her family and her business interests. Williams “serves” as cover model for the September issue of Vogue and was not completely clear on the timeline for her last match. Williams says she does not like the word “retirement” and prefers to think of this stage of her life as “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Veteran “Saturday Night Live” cast member and recent NWA visitor Kenan Thompson will host next month’s Emmy Awards. Thompson’s on “SNL” has earned him a trio of Emmy Supporting Acting nominations, and he won a trophy in 2018. He earned a Lead Acting Nomination last year for his sitcom “Kenan,” which was canceled in May after two seasons. The Emmy’s will air live right here on KNWA on September 12-th and will be streaming on Peacock. Top nominees include the dramas “Succession” and “Squid Game” and comedies “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Big news for fans of “Days of Our Lives.” Sands are going to continue falling through the famed hourglass, but in a new home. NBC announced that the long-running daytime drama will be moving exclusively to the Peacock streaming service, starting September 12th. The series has aired more than 14,000 episodes stretching back to its premiere on November 8th of 1965. A new daily, live, hour long newscast called “NBC News Daily”. Will air in place of “Days of Our Lives.”