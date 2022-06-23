Here are our latest Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

WESTMINSTER WINNER

There’s a new top dog after a winner was named at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

A Bloodhound named Trumpet took home a special reward Wednesday night.

Trumpet was awarded best in show and is the first of his breed to take the competition’s top award.

The hound from Illinois bested six other finalists to take home the win.

NEW BEYONCE SINGLE

We mentioned previously that Beyonce is set to drop a new album later this summer.

The superstar and July cover star of British Vogue wasted no time getting social media buzzing. She dropped the first single from the upcoming 16-track album on Monday.

“Break My Soul” is an upbeat track using house music and the voice of Big Freedia to get people dancing and singing. “Renaissance” is set to drop July 29.

SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME

The Songwriters Hall of Fame welcomed a diverse set of artists for its class of 2022, including pop diva Mariah Carey, The Neptunes, The Eurythmics, psychedelic bluesman Steve Miller and the iconic Isley Brothers.

The songwriters were honored at a pandemic-delayed gala this week.

The ceremony has been described as a cross between the Grammy Awards and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities. Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years and the hall includes such iconic songwriters as Burt Bacharach, Missy Elliott, Paul McCartney, and Bruce Springsteen to name a few.

SQUID GAME REALITY SHOW

Netflix announced a reality show inspired by its hit series “Squid Game.”

In the streaming service chart-topping drama, players’ lives are at stake when they lose a game. Netflix said the new show will be non-fatal. The 10-episode competition will include 456 contestants vying for $4.56 million. They will compete in games inspired by the original series along with new challenges.

A release date for the show has not been announced.

