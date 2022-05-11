Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by “Fiddler on the Roof” at Walton Arts Center.

Oklahoma’s K-Pop singer Alex Christine, better known as “Alexa” won the competition for her tune, “Wonderland.”

America’s vote pushed her ahead of second-place finisher Riker Lynch of Colorado.

Alexa was born in Tulsa but moved to South Korea after high school to pursue a k-pop singing career. She’s registered multiple hits there but now has her first stateside hit.

Alexa is set to be a presenter at the Billboard Awards on Sunday.

Turns out the love of the Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell is real and a musical is in the works to tell a fan’s story.

The fast-food chain originally removed the menu item last year. However, a change.org petition was created by a fan who was a part of a meeting when Taco Bell announced that the Mexican Pizza was returning.

Onboard for the musical is the one and only, Dolly Parton.

The music icon posted on her social media that she’s involved with the project and you can tune in for the live premiere of Mexican Pizza: The Musical on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m. central time on TikTok.

Oscar nominee James Cromwell sat on a Starbucks counter wearing a “Free the Animals” T-shirt and read a statement denouncing the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant-based milk.

Starbucks outlets in the U.S. charge 50 cents to a dollar more for drinks made with plant-based milk.

A spokesperson for the company said Starbucks respects customers’ right to voice their opinions “so long as it does not disrupt our store operations.”

The first trailer for the sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 box office smash “Avatar” has been released.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” continues the story of the Na’vi, a race of extraterrestrial humanoids under attack from humans.

The new film brings back cast members from the original film, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Giovanni Ribisi, alongside new editions Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” will be released on December 16.

