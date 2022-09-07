Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

NBA and league MVP Steph Curry is lending his talents to a project off the court.

The Golden State Warriors megastar is now shooting his shot… as an author of children’s books. Curry says he’s hoping to reach the next generation of kids that are dreaming big.

Curry’s “I have a superpower” is illustrated by geneva bowers and was partly inspired by his own children’s love of reading.

“I have a superpower” is available on bookshelves now.

A health scare on live television. A new anchor in Tulsa is reportedly doing well after suffering stroke-like symptoms during a live news broadcast.

Over the weekend, anchor Julie Chin suddenly struggled to read the words on the teleprompter. As the station cut to a weather report, staffers called 911.

On Facebook, Sunday, Chin thanked viewers and friends for their concern, she wrote: “I’m so glad to tell you I’m ok. Doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air.”

Chin says she first started to lose vision in one eye, then her hand and arm went numb and she couldn’t speak.

To watch for possible stroke symptoms, remember BE FAST:

Balance or eyes that seem off

Facial drooping

An arm that drops or drifts

Slurred speech

Time to call 911 to prevent permanent damage

Jason Momoa is taking audiences to a magical new place in a new film, “Slumberland.” The film follows Nemo, a girl whose life is turned upside down when her father is lost at sea.

She finds a secret map to the fantastical world of “Slumberland” where she meets Flip played by Momoa. Flip becomes her partner and guide and the pair soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again.

“Slumberland” will stream to Netflix in November.

Remember when Big Red and Porkchop were here and we briefly touched on Big Red’s upcoming trip to New York to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange? Well, he made it along with a few other mascots. We’re so proud of big red for representing our state. We need to follow up with him to see if he brought back some pizza.

It turns out the $3 movie day was a big hit at movie theaters.

Most theaters reduced ticket prices to $3 on September 3 in recognition of National Cinema Day.

The promotion drew in over eight million customers making Saturday the best day of the year for movie theater attendance.

Movie theaters made over $24 in ticket sales, which is a 9% increase from the previous week.

Several of the theaters also offered discounts on concessions as well.

Retailers continuing to launch their fall menus, including Dairy Queen.

There’s the cinnamon roll centers blizzard, the Reese’s take five blizzard, which mixes Reese’s peanut butter cups with pretzels and whole peanuts into a vanilla soft serve with caramel. There’s also a pumpkin pie blizzard.

If all this isn’t enough for you, the company is also releasing fall items that aren’t exactly edible like blizzard-scented throw pillows, which come in two scents: Cinnamon roll and pumpkin pie.

