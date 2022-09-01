Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at the Walton Arts Center.

It’s been a busy 34 hours for four-time NBA champion Steph Curry.

The 2022 Finals MVP winner graduated from Davidson College, was inducted into the school’s hall of fame, and had his jersey number retired. The triple ceremony took place in Belk Arena on Davidson’s campus Wednesday night.

Curry completed his degree in May with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology but couldn’t attend graduation in the spring because of the NBA Playoffs.

The Serena Williams farewell tour continues.

The legendary tennis player defeated her latest opponent in the second round of the U.S. Open Wednesday night.

Williams had to battle through a tie-breaker with the second-ranked player in the world, Anett Kontaveit.

Williams took charge in the third set, beating Kontaveit 6-2. Williams’ next match will take place Thursday – in the doubles competition where Williams will play with her sister, Venus Williams in the first round of the doubles competition.

Her next singles match is expected to take place Friday.

