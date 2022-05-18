Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

We’ve all ordered food through delivery apps on our phones, but when mom, Kelsey Golden received a notification from DoorDash saying her order was going to take a little longer than usual because of the size of the order, she was confused.

It turns out her youngest son, Barrett, placed an order through McDonald’s for a total of 31 cheeseburgers.

The total amount of the order came out to a little over $91, which included a $16 tip from Barrett.

Johns Hopkins students just “wrapped up” a one-of-a-kind project called “Tastee Tape.”

The edible adhesive is made of a food-grade fibrous scaffold and an organic adhesive.

It ensures the ingredients in your favorite wrap are kept tucked tightly inside during cooking and when you eat it.

The team says it’s safe and has the strength to hold together a large burrito.

The makers of the edible tortilla tape are applying for a patent, so they cannot disclose their secret formula just yet.

Helen Mirren and Harrison ford will bring their combined star power to the newest addition to the “Yellowstone” television franchise.

The pair will headline a Paramount+ series with the working title “1932,” which joins “1883” as part of what the streaming service called the “origin story” of its “Yellowstone” drama series.

The latest chapter in the Dutton family saga will be set in the early 20th century in the mountain west beset by drought and the Great Depression, among other ills, Paramount said. It will debut in December.

Tom Brady will be on the hot seat, this time during a Netflix roast.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be featured first in a series of upcoming specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time: Groat.” Brady is the executive producer of the series, with his roast set to film next year.

It was recently announced Brady, the NFL leader in career passing yards and touchdown passes, will become a Fox sports analyst once his NFL career is done.

The next Oscars will take place March 13, 2022.

The date for the 95th academy awards moves the show up slightly from this year when they were held unusually late on March 27, partly due to the February Olympics.