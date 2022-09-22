Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Hollywood tough guy Tom Hardy lives us up to his Bane character from The Dark Knight Trilogy but in real life!

Hardy channeled a little bit of Bane from “The Dark Knight Rises” and a whole lot of Tommy Conlon from “Warrior” when he entered a martial arts tournament over the weekend.

As reported by The Guardian, Hardy was a surprise competitor at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England.

The actor entered the competition under his real name, Edward Hardy, and won the gold prize.

A spokesperson for the event told The Guardian: “Everyone recognized him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him, going on to say it was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.”

This fall, in celebration of the highly anticipated movie release of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching limited-edition Black Panther-inspired boxes.

Kraft believes in the positive power of comfort for all ages, and by collaborating with Marvel, a new generation of fans can have the creamy, cheesy goodness they expect from Kraft Mac & Cheese now in Wakanda -inspired noodle shapes.

“Wakanda Forever” is the highly anticipated sequel to 2018 smash “Black Panther.”

Returning cast members include Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett to name a few.

The film will hit theaters on Nov. 11.

And keep an eye out for the new mac and cheese set to hit shelves this fall. You can pick some up for $1.50.

And don’t forget there are a few remaining tickets to see “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at Walton Arts Center.

The show is running now through Sept. 25.

Tickets start at $41. You can even add on a show-themed cocktail class happening before the Saturday, Sept. 24 performance that will feature two drinks paired with appetizers.

