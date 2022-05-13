Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by “Fiddler on the Roof” at Walton Arts Center.

“A Strange Loop” racked up 11 Tony Award nominations this week, including nominations for newcomer Jaquel Spivey and l. Morgan Lee who becomes the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for a Tony Award.

“MJ the Musical” and “Paradise Square” follow “Strange Loop” with 10 nominations.

“Take Me Out” has four nominations including one for Jesse Williams. This week a leaked video and images of Williams’s nude scene in the broadway play were posted online.

The Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 12 and will be hosted by Oscar winner Ariana Debose.

Fans of the 2001 movie and current broadway hit “Moulin Rouge!” now have an opportunity to get inside one of its famous settings. Airbnb is offering an overnight stay in a room inside the windmill of the iconic Moulin Rouge in Paris.

Three couples have the chance to win three nights inside the newly transformed secret suite, which boasts a frilly pink bedroom with canopy bed, adorned with flowers and silk wrapping.

The first three couples to book on the Airbnb website on May 17 will get to experience this opportunity. If you’re thinking of heading to Paris in the next few days, we have a link on our website for you to book.

Sponsored Content