Check out our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

AARON JUDGE

This week, Aaron Judge has tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the 7th inning that led them over Toronto Blue Jays 8-3. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate. And it put the Yankees ahead 5-3. Judge watched the ball clank off the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing. He has yet to eclipse the record.

TREVOR NOAH

Trevor Noah says he’s leaving “The Daily Show” after 7 years in the host’s chair. The South African comedian and tv presenter announced the news in an address on the show. Noah says he’s yet to work out the details but it feels like the right time to leave the show. He started by thanking everyone who he has worked with and his viewers for their support. He admitted that now the world has opened up again, he would like to travel and tour as a stand up comedian again. There is no exact timeline for his departure yet.

THE MATRIX MUSICAL

The 1999 sci-fi action classic “The Matrix” is going on stage in an engaging new way. But you’ll have to go to the U.K. to see it. Warner Bros. Theater Venues is planning a dance adaptation of the film that will bring audiences into the Matrix in a new way. In a first for his career, Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle will helm the production which will premiere at the new Manchester-based arts venue Factory International next October. Titled free your mind, the show will play Oct. 18, 2023, to Nov. 5, 2023, and serve as the official opening production for new venue in manchester, which is set to open in June 2023, Business Manchester reports.

CHER PARIS

Paris Fashion Week roared into full gear this week with atmospherics and excitement over balmain’s. Evening fashion-music festival spectacular, which was a star-studded charity concert featuring the latest fashions, members of the public and performances. That included a finale walk from none other than pop icon and diva — Cher!

*Sponsored Content