A Texas school district is “seeing double” for the graduating class of 2022.

Students at a North Texas school district have a built-in connection. They are siblings and classmates heading to graduation together.

Mansfield ISD’s class of 2022 has not one, not two, not even three sets of twins, but 35.

35 sets of twins are in the district’s graduating class. There is also a set of triplets included.

The district thinks this is the most they’ve ever graduated in a single year.

Here’s a story developing overnight:

Comedian Dave Chapelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.

Chappelle was performing his standup routine at the amphitheater as part of the “Netflix is a Joke” festival when the man rushed on stage and tackled him. Jamie Foxx was in the wings of the stage and Chapelle thanked him for responding to the attack.

Chris rock was there as well and jokingly asked if the attacker was Will Smith.

Today is a great day to remind ourselves that the fourth is strong within us.

May 4th is National Star Wars Day or “May the Fourth Be With You”.

The iconic movie franchise first released in 1977 has spanned nine movies, multiple video games, comic books, and television series over the years.

Whether you celebrate by watching your favorite show or movie, throwing a party, dressing in character, or visiting theme parks, there are many different ways to appreciate this iconic franchise.

There’s even a new trailer for the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series for fans to check out today.

The series starts streaming May 27 on Disney+.

