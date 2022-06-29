There are plenty of shows hoping to capture an audience this holiday weekend.

It looks as though Stranger Things season four is about to get serious as Netflix releases season four, volume two this weekend.

The new installment will be broken into two episodes. Episode eight will have a run time of one hour and 25 minutes and episode nine clocks in at a whopping two hours and 19 minutes.

The Netflix team did release a new poster on social media that teases a showdown between Eleven and this season’s villain – “Vecna.”

Speaking of things getting stranger, there’s another murder afoot at the Arconia as Hulu released the second season of “Only Murders in the Building” this week.

The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

The gang is back together and expectations for the second season are high.

So far, the show does not disappoint with critical acclaim across the board.

The new season currently boasts a coveted 100% on rotten tomatoes according to 39 critics.

The “Brat Pack” has reunited… sort of.

Rob Lowe welcomed several members of the brat pack to his podcast recently.

If you’re not familiar, the “Brat Pack” is a nickname given to a group of young actors who frequently appeared together in teen-oriented coming-of-age films in the 1980s.

The pack consisted of Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy,

Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy.

You can listen to Lowe reunite with the Brat Pack on the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast.

