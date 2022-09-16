Here are the latest Hot Topics, brought to you by Pretty Woman: The Musical, at Walton Arts Center.

Track star Usain Bolt took to the catwalk in a futuristic Puma outfit as June Ambrose went big with her first runway show as Creative Director for Puma. She staged an immersive presentation called “Futrograde” that showcased both men’s and women’s clothing during New York Fashion Week.

The show celebrated the worlds of music, sports and fashion. The goal was to recognize the brand’s past as it looks to the future and marks its 75th anniversary in 2023.

As expected, there were track pants and sneakers, but also street wear and gowns. Ambrose tapped models including Bolt, Winnie Harlow, and Christian Combs—son of Sean “Diddy” Combs—to walk the runway.

In the Philippines, grieving pet owners are commissioning photo-realistic cuddly “replicas” of their late furry friends. Dog owner Jhen Sadie lost her beloved dog and says it was a devastating experience.

She fell into depression and couldn’t even leave her room. But then she discovered a new service that creates the replicas.

The service costs about $100 and can take around a week to deliver the plush, stuffed recreations. Customers can choose from different kinds of pets, including rabbits, pigs and numerous dog and cat breeds.

