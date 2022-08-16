Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

Walmart Inc. said Monday it has signed a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company’s streaming service as a perk to subscribers of Walmart shipping subscription service.

Starting in September, subscribers to Walmart+ will have access to the Paramount+ essential plan, which includes ads and offers original dramas such as “1883” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

The streaming service also has recent blockbuster films such as “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” and live sports.

Snoop Dogg has been dabbling in food for quite some time including a show with Martha Stewart and his own cookbook.

The rap legend is dropping something like it’s hot… cereal.

“Snoop Loopz” can be described as a mix of Froot Loops and marshmallows.

The cereal will be part of Snoop Dogg’s brand “Broadus Foods,” which includes other breakfast items like his pancake and oatmeal mix through its “Mama Snoop’s” line.

No release date yet on “Snoop Loopz” but it will be available for customers on snooploopz.com.

According to the website, proceeds from the cereal will be contributed to charities like Door of Hope.

Chris Rock is returning to the small screen with a new animated comedy “Everybody Still Hates Chris.”

The show is inspired by Rock’s successful family comedy “Everybody Hates Chris,” which was based on his teenage years.

The newer animated version will be targeted for adults with Rock serving as one of the executive producers. He will once again narrate the episodes.

“Everybody Still Hates Chris” will air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central.

Jamie Foxx’s new film made its way onto streaming giant “Netflix.”

“Day Shift” finds Foxx – a hard-working, blue-collar dad who wants to provide a good life for his daughter.

The real source of his job is hunting vampires.

Parents – this one is for you – not the kiddos. Perhaps you want to unplug without the kids this week and this is your opportunity. The film also stars Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco.

“Day Shift” is rated R.

