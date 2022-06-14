Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

It was a family affair during game five of the NBA Finals.

Celebrities were in the house during last night’s game including Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy. Watch as he tries to hug her, she’s like “dad, my hair.” Golden State did win 104-94 and will head to Boston for game six.

Golden State leads the series three to two.

There have been three films called “Father of the Bride.” Now, another movie with the same name is coming but its cast says this one is not a remake, but a standalone film.

This “Father of the Bride,” stars Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan who says the movie reflects quote the kids now that are bucking tradition and wanting to do things their way.”

“Father of the Bride” will start streaming on HBO Max on June 16.

