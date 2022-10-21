A trailblazing Chinese American actress is making history.

Actress, Anna May Wong, is the 1st Asian American featured on U.S. currency.

Wong, considered the first Chinese American Hollywood film star, is featured on a quarter as a part of this year’s American women quarters program. She had a substantial acting career spanning theater, film, and television despite the limited roles available to actors of Asian descent. She was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960 and died in 1961, at age 56.

The trailer for season five of “The Crown” was released.

The award-winning show will return to its Netflix throne in early November.

The debut of its 5th season about Queen Elizabeth ii and her extended family will come two months after the queen’s September 8 death at the age of 96. In the upcoming season, Imelda Staunton becomes the latest in a succession of actors who have played Elizabeth through the decades of her life and reign. The show has won 22 Emmy awards, including a Best Drama Series trophy.

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington lead an all-star cast in “The School for Good and Evil”.

The movie is based on the popular book series and is set in a magical school attended by the heroes and villains from fairytales. It’s centered around two best friends Sophie and Agatha who find themselves on opposite sides of a brewing battle. “The School for Good and Evil” is streaming now on Netflix and also stars Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Laurence Fishburne and Ben Kingsley to name a few.

And speaking of Netflix, the streaming service has launched a new profile transfer feature making it easier for people sharing your account to transfer their profile.. and start their own paid membership. The feature keeps all of their personalized recommendations, viewing history, my list, saved games, and other settings. Netflix says the profile transfer has been “much requested” by its members.. and is already available worldwide.

