Children’s Therapy T.E.A.M. is the leading out-patient pediatric therapy provider in Northwest Arkansas, offering an array of service for families in our region.

Watch as Lynsey Phillips and Kasey Hodges joins Good Day NWA to share more about Augmentative and Alternative Communications (AAC), how to know if you’re a good candidate, and where to reach out to the T.E.A.M.

