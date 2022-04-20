Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

TempleLive in Fort Smith is continuing the conversation around Easter. In partnership with the Fort Smith International Film Festival, they are screening the film “The Penitent Thief” April 21 at 7:00 p.m. The film stars Kevin Sorbo tells the story of the men who were crucified along with Jesus. Tickets are just $5.

Summer break is just around the corner, and parents if you are exploring summer camp options. The Jones Center has recently released their full schedule of Summer Camps. Offerings include camps in basketball, drama, skating, hockey, and more. They’re all led by Jones Center staff and select partners at Trike Theatre, The Scott Family Amazeum, Breakthrough Basketball, and 37 North Expeditions.

The Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville is having a big weekend. They have events happening starting tomorrow and lasting through Saturday. Those events include a toast to Earth Day with flights and bites, the Spring Bizzare Craft Show and a taproom experience. It’s always a fun time on the mountain, we have a list of all of their upcoming events on our website.

Phunbags Comedy Improv will be taking the stage at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar this weekend in their first show back since the pandemic. There will be a limited number of walk-up tickets sold at the door. If you’re not familiar with Phunbags, the group has been doing improv in Northwest Arkansas for thirteen years and it’s always a night of hilarity. The show is on Saturday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, April 23 head to Wake and Bake in Fayetteville for Brunch and Day Vibes. They are having a Spring and Summer outdoor daytime parting featuring some of the regions best dance music DJ’s, M. Bolez and Afrosia. The event kicks off at noon and lasts until 4:00 p.m. There’s no cover charge, but there is music, brunch, and mimosa buckets!

*Sponsored Content