Applications for the third cohort (June – September) are due by May 9, 2022.

What is From Maker to Market?

From Maker to Market is Fayetteville Public Library’s micro-entrepreneurship program through the Library’s Center for Innovation.

It’s here to serve the blossoming entrepreneurship community in Northwest Arkansas.

The program consists of two parts: a skills training and product prototyping phase, followed by an idea, business and funding development phase taught by local professionals.

From Maker to Market is generously funded by the Walton Family Foundation.

Who is From Maker to Market For?

Entrepreneurs throughout our region.

Eligible applicants must have a viable product idea, such as jewelry, an app or custom prototype.

How many cohorts are there? How long is each cohort?

We have three cohorts in this year’s program and are currently accepting applications for the third and final cohort now through May 9.

The third cohort runs from June to September.

From Maker to Market is split into two phases – each phase runs for six weeks on evenings and weekends, for a total of 12 weeks.

Tell us more about the Center for Innovation.

This space takes the library’s mission – empowering citizens through free and public access to knowledge – to the next level by connecting the community to technology and educational resources that may otherwise be out of reach for many.

The goal is to exemplify digital literacy and workforce development by offering unprecedented access to a variety of technologies.

Why did From Maker to Market start?

From Maker to Market was designed to address a gap we identified in the community: while there are many wonderful organizations that assist small businesses and startups locally, there was little in the way of offering the knowledge and equipment necessary to help someone actually develop their prototype, or their product line.

Oftentimes the challenge that people encounter when taking their idea to market are those first few steps, essentially, where do I begin? How do you take an idea from a piece of paper or your imagination, and bring it to life? And that was the gap we wanted to fill through the tools available through our Center for Innovation and through the knowledge from our talented staff and community partners.

Discuss the importance of diversity and accessibility in the program.

This program is designed for anyone who is looking to launch a small business within the next year, but we especially wanted to ensure that we were reaching some specific communities including: women, the BIPOC community, and our LGBTQ+ friends; generally, communities that may oftentimes be underserved through programs like these.

For example, women of color in Arkansas face substantial barriers and gaps in resources and are less likely to be reached by small business support programs[i]. So, we were just considerate of that as we developed this program

Who can apply?

Entrepreneurs in our area

In order to be considered for the From Maker to Market program, applicants must: Have begun writing their business plan or the plan for their prototype Be available for weekly evening and weekend classes for 12 weeks Be able to make a working version of their product with the tools available in the Center for Innovation



How can people find more information apply?

Registration for the third cohort closes on Monday, May 9.

For more information, and to apply, visit the website.

