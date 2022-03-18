We have an update on a story we talked about earlier this week about a certain celeb going to space.

Earlier this week, we mentioned Pete Davidson was among passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezos’s space travel venture Blue Origin. Well…the “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week. The launch was scheduled for Wednesday, March 23 but has now been shifted to March 29 for more testing. The company said it will announce Davidson’s replacement in the coming days.

Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as co-chairs of the Met Gala, returning in May. The Met Gala is a huge money-maker for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and provides the costume institute with its main source of funding. It’s also one of the biggest nights in fashion as celebrity guests often dress to the theme of the exhibition each year.

Here’s what’s new on streaming, Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union team up for the new comedy “Cheaper by the Dozen,” a remake of the 1950 and 2003 movies of the same name. They play Paul and Zoe Baker, a big, blended family with 10 kids consisting of an adopted son, a nephew, two sets of twins, and children from their previous marriages. “Cheaper by the Dozen” is streaming on Disney+.

March Madness is in full swing with top teams like UCONN and Kentucky already taking an “L”. But there are also great viral moments. A ball was stuck in the basketball goal behind the backboard…watch as the Indiana cheer team saves the day. Indiana did lose to St. Mary’s but this shining moment will live on.

