In honor of the 75th anniversary of legendary ballplayer Jackie Robinson's debut, some of Robinson's most famous memorabilia is going up for auction. That story kicks off today's trending stories.



75 years ago, Robinson appeared for the Brooklyn Dodgers breaking baseball’s color barrier and becoming one of the most influential sports icons the world has ever seen. Robinson won national league MVP in 1949 and a World Series in 1955. The jersey that Robinson wore, as well as his own personal baseball bat, and a bat that hung on a wall in the Robinson home for years, will be going up for auction. This makes for a rare opportunity where both a legendary piece of sports history and American history will be up for sale.

Billionaire Elon Musk has sights and wallet on a social media platform. Musk is offering about $41 billion or $54.20 per share, for Twitter. In a letter to Twitter’s chairman, Musk wrote, in part “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.” He went on to say, “my offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.” Musk recently turned down an offer to join Twitter’s board of directors. Musk has over 80 million followers on the platform.

A special mint julep at this year’s Kentucky Derby may set you back a few bucks but it is for a good cause.

18 mint juleps will be served in gold cups that will sell for $2,500 and 130 silver cups that will sell for $1,000.

This is the 148th “Run for the Roses.” The cups feature red rubies in the shape of a horseshoe.

The proceeds will benefit Old Friends Farm which is home to retired thoroughbreds, including some past derby winners.

And coming to a big screen near you… Nicolas Cage plays fictionalized versions of himself in the comedy “Massive Talent.” In the film, a financially distraught Cage accepts a million dollars to attend the birthday party of a fanatical and wealthy fan. But the situation takes a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channeling his most iconic characters. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” hits theaters on April 22 and also stars Pedro Pascal, Ike Barinholtz, Tiffany Haddish, and Neil Patrick Harris.