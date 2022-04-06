Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

April 6, 2022 is National Library Giving Day. This day was created for a national day of giving that public libraries would rally around and that the public would embrace. It’s a call to donate to the public libraries where you live. For instance, Fayetteville Public Library is planning to raise fifteen-thousand dollars today, while Bentonville Public Library has plans for a future expansion site and could use your support. There are plenty of local libraries who you could choose to donate.

Fuel – Arkansas’ Premier artificial intelligence and machine learning accelerator opens applications on April 6 in their search for the world’s most innovative AI startups. You can apply right now to be one of the startups to join a 12-week cohort. The applications are open to anyone and one of the goals is to recruit and promote data science in Northwest Arkansas. All selected companies will have a presence in Northwest Arkansas for the full 12-weeks.

The Joey Alexander Trio is a renowned festival and concert-hall headliner. Alexander is the youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in a jazz category. And, he’s headed to the Walton Arts Center on Thursday, April 7. This is your chance to see the 17-year old piano phenom. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are just $10!

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and the Children’s Safety Center in Springdale is celebrating 25 years of helping kids in need. As part of the anniversary celebration, the CSC opened its doors for adults to get a closer look at the work done inside. The tour saw each person go from station to station and experience what a child goes through when they come into the center. More than 13,000 hand prints cover the walls inside the building. Each one represents a child helped by the organization.

A tennis legend is coming to the University of Arkansas. Venus Williams will be speaking on campus as part of the ‘Distinguished Lectures’ Series. The event will take place at Bud Walton Arena on April 12 at 7:00 p.m. Danyelle Musselman will be moderating the event. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. at the South Entrance only.

Here’s something to plan for this Spring. The Historic Canehill Museum invites visitors to explore the uniqueness and importance of the natural environment in a traveling Smithsonian exhibition called “Habitat.” “Habitat” will be on display every day from sunrise to sunset from April 16 through November 26. The exhibition is free to the public and invites visitors to learn more about topics related to habitats, their importance to life and what people can do to help preserve them.

