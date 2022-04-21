Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

You can join Natural State Comedy on April 21 and every Thursday night in Springdale for Black Apple Comedy Night! As well as being a showcase of talented regional comedians, tonight their featured comedian is popular podcaster and Oregon-native Hunter Donaldson The show starts at 7:45 p.m., and you’re encouraged to arrive early to get a seat, and maybe even enjoy some hard ciders made on-site.

April 22, you can join artists for a talk about their work at Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville. CACHE, the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange, is presenting the first in their series titled “Artists in Conversation.” The event features two visual artists, one of whom is an artist-in-residence at CACHE. The event is perfect for a happy hour drink. It takes place from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Looking to the weekend, you have a chance to experience food, arts and crafts and handmade items from hundreds of vendors at a local festival. The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is excited about the 47th installment of the Dogwood Festival. It’s one of the largest fundraisers for the town, bringing in about 35,000 people to downtown Siloam Springs. The event also icludes live music, a car show and a pancake eating contest. The Dogwood Festival starts April 22 and lasts through April 24.

Bentonville will be home to a new music festival, featuring acts like The Flaming Lips, Phoenix and Fatboy Slim. According to the festival’s website, FORMAT, or “For Music Art Technology” will feature two traditional stages to anchor the festival alongside a series of unconventional settings, designed in collaboration with visual artists and architects. The festival begins on September 23 and lasts until September 25.

Tickets are on sale for the 2022 UnGala supporting the Amazeum! Good Day NWA’s Jaclyn House and Jason Suel are once again hosting this fantastic event. Those 21 and up are invited to release their inner child without the kids watching. The event is taking place on May 6 this year, and it supports all the educational programming at the Amazeum.

We want to give a shoutout to the team at Children’s Safety Center of Washington County and all the participants of the Inaugural Pickleball Charity Tournament. As you can see there were several teams participating in this event that raised over $5K. CSC says they will do this event again so make sure you are following the center on social media for event updates.

