The Amazeum has changed its hours, coordinating with many schools Spring Breaks! The museum will be open Tuesday, March 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. It’ll then resume normal hours by closing Tuesdays and Thursdays, on March 29. Admission is $10 for anyone older than 2. Museum members and kids under two get in for free.

Happening Tuesday, March 22, it’s not just any Tuesday – it’s a “Twisted Tuesday” at Bentonville Taproom. Jenna Lyn Melnicki hosts Twisted Tuesday Karaoke, an event that takes place every Tuesday beginning at 7:00 p.m. All talents are welcome. Plus, at the event, every song you sing will register you to win 2 VIP tickets to see the “Amy Winehouse Experience” at Meteor Guitar Gallery on Saturday, March 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Comedy Nights return to Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville Tuesday, March 22 at 8:00 p.m. The Natural State Comedy Open Mic is always free to attend and is a place for comedians of all experience levels to perform. Sign ups will take place at the venue before the show. If you’re interested in performing, you should plan to be there at least 30 minutes before show-time and sign up on the list. According to the venue, all comics are required to show proof of vaccination or recent negative Covid test, or can wear a mask when inside and on stage.

Pack Rat Outdoor Center’s popular Pint Nights are returning on Wednesday, March 23. This is the first one of the season. The event will last from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Proceeds go to support the Ozark Natural Science Center. There will be food, drinks, music, giveaways and more. The event is for those 21 and up. Tickets are $15 and can only be reserved online.

If you’re interested in getting involved with the Roller Derby scene in Northwest Arkansas, here is your chance! This Thursday, Arkansas Coed Roller Derby invites you to join them for their free ref clinic and scrimmage! Skaters and officials are all welcomed. It’s free for refs and only five dollars for interested skaters. The event goes down Thursday from six to eight p-m at Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville.

