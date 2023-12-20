We’re introducing you to another Big Cat of the Week sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. Meet “Aurora!”

Species: Bengal Tiger (Panthera tigris tigris)

Bengal Tiger (Panthera tigris tigris) DOB: May 30, 2015

May 30, 2015 Sex: Female

Female Arrival Date: September 30, 2016

Aurora was one of 115 animals that Turpentine Creek acquired when we took over a facility in Colorado. The facility’s owner had been diagnosed with cancer and needed someone to care for his animals. 27 of the big cats and 5 bears, including this spunky tiger, were relocated to Eureka Springs.

Sharing a habitat with three other tigers: Khaleesi, Joey, and Lakota, Aurora is the biggest diva of the four — often pushing her roommates off of the benches she prefers, and nipping at them. As she settled into her new home, she started to not get along with Khaleesi and Joey, so we separated the four into groups of two with their own habitats. When she is not sunbathing or swimming, Aurora enjoys spending her days chasing staff vehicles and stalking visitors.