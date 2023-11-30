We’re introducing you to another Big Cat of the Week sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. Meet “Bagheera!”

Species: Jaguar ( Panthera onca )

Jaguar Panthera onca DOB: May 10, 2018

May 10, 2018 Sex: Male

Male Arrival Date: May 17, 2021

Bagheera was one of 68 big cats seized by the US Department of Justice from the Tiger King Park in Oklahoma in the summer of 2021 in the second stage of this two-part rescue. The warrant was issued because the owner of the facility, Jeff Lowe, continued to ignore court orders to cease breeding. We were told by USDA personnel at the time of her rescue that the place he’d lived was in shambles. The cats were kept in metal and wire “shipping containers” with sand or a piece of rotting plywood for a floor. Turpentine Creek rescued a total of ten of those big cats.

At his first examination, Dr. Kellyn noted that this 3-year-old male jaguar was very stressed, and he continued to be so for the first couple of weeks after his arrival. A cursory evaluation revealed no major concerns, and he was allowed time to acclimate. Upon further evaluation a month later, he did appear to be a fairly healthy jaguar. Bagheera is very food motivated. Regular feedings with proper diet and weekly changing enrichment have helped Bagheera relax into sanctuary life at the Refuge. This gorgeous boy loves to watch the cubs, DOJ, Jinx and Rosie next door. His favorite spot to recline is the highest bench in his habitat, where he can observe everything going on around him. He also enjoys destroying his benches! Bagheera loves all his toys, but especially his balls