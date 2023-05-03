Meet Chief, our Cat of the Week! This beautiful and playful lion was rescued from one of the Tiger King facilities in 2020. Over 200 animals were rescued during that operation.

For Chief, the rescue was stressful. The noise, crowds, and machinery used during the week-long rescue caused the 14-year-old lion to shut down completely.

However, this story has a happy ending! Since his rescue, Chief has become quite a favorite at Turpentine Creek. He loves to prowl his habitat, behaving like a wild lion by inspecting his territory, claw-marking his logs and benches, and of course, letting out his powerful roar (known as caroling). You can help support Chief by adopting him.

This segment is sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.