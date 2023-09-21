We’re introducing you to another Big Cat of the Week sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

Meet “Chloe.” Chloe is a twenty-year-old lioness rescued in 2016 with her companion, Daniel. This duo was rescued from a Colorado Roadside Zoo and Cub Petting Facility. The refuge had the opportunity to collaborate with several reputable sanctuaries around the country to relocate 115 animals in dire need of help. Chloe was one of the 115 animals.

Recently, Turpentine Creek moved Chloe to Rescue Ridge with the other older animals at the refuge. She had an excited greeting committee as she entered her new habitat. As always, you can adopt the big cats at Turpentine Creek and support their mission.