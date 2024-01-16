We’re introducing you to another Big Cat of the Week sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. Meet “Kiara!”

Kiara arrived at the refuge with another big cat, Naula, in 2020. The team tells us that both tigers arrived in excellent health and wonderful condition. Kiara enjoys running and stalking throughout her habitat. If you’re visiting the refuge, the best way to locate Kiara is by finding the circular white spots on the back of her ears, which resemble ‘eyes’ to warn off potential predators from attacking in the wild.

This segment is sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.