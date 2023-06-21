It’s time meet “Miles,” our Cat of the Week.

Miles is a 10-year-old female tiger rescued from a facility called “Wildlife in Need” that was located in Indiana. You may recognize her from the Netflix series “Tiger King.” In 2020, Turpentine Creek stepped in to help with other sanctuaries to rescue and relocate animals like Miles that had been abused and exploited.

The refuge brought home eight animals known as the Indiana Eight Rescue. Miles is highly playful and loves to stalk and chase. She’s also a very vocal cat and spends the day chuffing at her neighbors Lyla and Opie. You can help support Miles by adopting her.

This segment is sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.