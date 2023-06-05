Meet “Robbie,” our Cat of the Week sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

Robbie was rescued from Oklahoma in 2019, along with six other tigers when the cost of caring for the tigers became too much for Robbie’s caregiver. When TCWR rescued the tigers, all were severely overweight, including Robbie who looked like a polar bear with his “pure white” color variation.

Now, Robbie is living his best life at the refuge. You can find him cooling off in the pool and playing inside of it. Robbie is very enthusiastic about his blue barrel and large boomer ball, or can be found taking naps under his tree. You can help support Robbie by adopting him.

