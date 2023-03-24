Santana was originally purchased as a pet in Montana, and due to tragic circumstances, the owner could no longer care for the bobcat. Throughout her 12 years as a pet, Santana had been living the owner’s domestic animals.

Now, Turpentine Creek is receiving an increasing number of phone calls about small exotic cats that have been lost or are in need of rescue. So, to make room at the rescue, since Santana had previously lived with other animals, Turpentine Creek has introduced her to Dillian. Dillian has historically lived with another bobcat named Sadie before she passed away in 2021.

You can help support Santana by adopting her.

This segment is sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.