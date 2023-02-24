We’ve been introducing you to big cats you can help support at Turpentine Creek. It’s time meet this week’s Cats of the Week.

“Prince” and “Tony” came from lavaca, ar, where they were privately owned. Due to some flooding in 2019, the two bobcats were abandoned in their homestead. Neighbors noticed the cats still in the house and called the refuge. Now, Prince lives in a habitat with Tony, and their habitat resembles much of how bobcats would live in the wild. In addition to their dens, the cats can climb, hide in rocks and logs, or run through the grass.

You can learn more about their story and support the refuge by adopting Prince or Tony. You donation will help ensure other big cats have a safe home.

This segment is sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.