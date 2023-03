A full-service mobile career center is making its way to Northwest Arkansas.

Watch as Bree Davis, with Insight Global joins Good Day NWA with details on the Be the Light Tour Career Fair.

Registration is free for the event happening Friday, March 31 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Attendees can expect an immersive experience with workshops, food, childcare, and more.

This segment is sponsored by Insight Global.