There are the musicians who know their genres. And then there are the masters who define them. See one of the masters at The Momentary on Wednesday, April 6. The Universities Signature Jazz Series presents Grammy-nominated National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master David Liebman as he brings swing and swagger to NWA. The doors open at seven for the seven-thirty show. There is limited availability – get tickets while you can.

MyTbyDesign is hosting a Wind Down Therapeutic Thursday, April 7 featuring visual artist Olivia Adams. No previous art experience is necessary as you are guided through the steps to creating a piece of art while listening to music and enjoying conversation. All art materials and supplies are included in the cost of the session. Plus, food and drinks are allowed in the studio. So, feel free to bring your favorite snacks and beverages. The event begins at 6:00 p.m.

The Hogeye Marathon & Relays is non-profit event supporting other charities who promote healthy living and fitness. The festivities begin on Friday, April 8 at their expo & packet pickup taking place at the Jones Center in Springdale. Then racing will take place on Saturday and Sunday. It’s not too late to register or to volunteer. Click here to see our full interview with Race Director Tabby Holmes.

We want to give a big shout-out to Bentonville High School’s Chamber Orchestra. The group competed and placed second in the National Orchestra Cup in New York. The viola section was also awarded the honor of best string section. This is an invitation-only competition and the highest honor earned by a BHS orchestra to date. The orchestra is under the direction of Jesse Collett and shoutout to Heather Dolan who sent in videos and pictures.

