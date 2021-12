BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Mountain Home man after receiving a report that he was chasing the caller with a knife and threatening to kill him after stabbing the victim’s dog in the neck.

According to officers, after arriving at the 100th block of Campbell Place around 10:40 p.m., the victim stated he had been staying in a camper in the backyard of the property when Mark Hansen started an argument with him.