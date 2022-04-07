Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Thursday, April 7 is NWA Gives! It’s a day of giving throughout Northwest Arkansas. The annual day provides a unique opportunity for nonprofits to share their mission, amplify their message, and raise the money needed to do their work! Many area non-profits that you know and love are participating. Head to our website right now to find a link to all the participating non-profits and how you can help!

Perhaps you’re looking for a way to use all the rain we’ve been having. The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is holing — not one, but two — Rain Barrel Make & Take workshops on Thursday, April 7. Participants will be able to take their own rain barrel home and they will work to add mosquito prevention and a water faucet to their barrel with the help of instructors. The first workshop is at 4:30 p.m., followed by a second opportunity at 6:00 p.m.

Here’s your reminder that applications for Walmart’s 9th Annual “Open Call” are now open, but you just have until Friday, April 8 to submit. The annual event gives small businesses the chance to sell their products through Walmart or Sam’s Club. If selected — applicants will have a pitch meeting with a company merchant in June. Last year’s event saw more than 900 applicants pitch products from across the country.

If you’re looking for live music this Thursday, check out Pedaler’s Pub in Bentonville. They are hosting the band “96 miles.” The band covers music from country to folk to golden oldies. There’s something for everyone to enjoy and it’s a great way to start your weekend a little early. The band is playing tonight starting at 7:00 p.m.

Looking ahead, the 2022 ‘Steel Horse Motorcycle Rally‘ is coming to downtown Fort Smith the first weekend of May! It’s not too late for you to volunteer. They are holding their final volunteer meeting in on Saturday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wyndham Fort Smith City Center. The family-friendly event helps local charities and the community especially veterans and kids. Since its inaugural run in 2015 the event has donated more than $100,000.

