Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas for Tuesday, March 15.



Get ready to hit a home run with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. You can join the Naturals and the Patina Restaurant Group for a job fair. Both organizations are accepting applications and conducting interviews from 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. Available positions include retail associates, kids zone attendants, cashiers, and even mascots.



Here’s a reminder…if you are a single parent in Benton, Washington, Carroll, or Madison counties looking to continue your education, applications are open to apply for scholarships through the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas. Applications for the summer semester are due March 15.

Applications for the fall semester will open on April 15 with a deadline of June 15.

Take your product from the idea phase to a business in 12 weeks. Fayetteville Public Library’s entrepreneurship program, From Maker to Market, is accepting applications for its second session now through March 31. The two-phase entrepreneurship cohort is a 12-week program and free for Arkansan entrepreneurs. Eligible applicants must have a viable product idea and if selected, they will join classes led by local professionals to learn about business plan development, marketing, funding options, and more.

And don’t throw away your shot to see “Hamilton” at Walton Arts Center. You can enter a lottery for your chance to score the hottest tickets in town. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The first round lottery opened Friday, March 11, and will close at noon on Thursday, March 17, for performances March 22-27. The final digital lottery opens at 10 am this Friday, March 18, and closes the following Thursday for performances from March 29-April 3.

If you’re looking for some live music, head to JJ’s Live in Fayetteville for 311’s Spring Tour 2022.

The band mixes together alternative rock, reggae, funk, and rap. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.