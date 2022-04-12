Britney Spears sending shockwaves through social media. That story is kicking off today’s trending stories, it’s time for our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Britney Spears said she is “having a baby” with her fiancé in an Instagram post on Monday. The news comes less than a year since she revealed a desire for more children. Spears said she took a pregnancy test after noticing her stomach was “growing” despite recent weight loss after a trip to Hawaii.

In the post, she says her fiance joked that she was “food pregnant” but Spears decided to take a test anyway.

“So I got a pregnancy test … And uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote in her post. Spears has two teenage sons, Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

It was a big night for country music at the annual CMT Music Awards. A last-minute switch was made as co-host Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for covid-19 days before Monday’s show—hosted virtually along with Actor Anthony Mackie. He recruited Kane Brown, who has hosted twice, to help out. Ballerini performed from her backyard, singing her new single “Heartfirst”. The Judds made their first major awards show performance in over two decades singing their classic “Love Can Build a Bridge.” Big winners of the night included Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, who took home an award for Video of the Year–a record 25th win for her.

