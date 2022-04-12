Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Harry Potter fans are invited out for some trivia on Tuesday, April 12 in anticipation of the release of the new Fantastic Beasts movie “The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Puritan Coffee and Beer in Fayetteville is holding part one in a 5-part summer-long Harry Potter Movie Trivia Series starting at 7:00 p.m. Top score for the night wins four tickets to see the new movie. The top winner from all five parts wins the coveted Tri-Wizard Cup!

Your 2021 Double-A Central Champions, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, open Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12 by facing the Wichita Wind Surge at 6:00 p.m. Here are a couple of reasons you might want to take yourself out to the ball game: the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Northwest Arkansas Naturals Double-A Central Championship Jumbo Card. Plus, it’s buck-a-brat night. Johnsonville Brats are just $1 at every Tuesday night home game this season. The home series continues until Sunday, April 17.

Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks returns Thursday, April 14. The theme is “Fashion, Steampunk and Cosplay.” Organizers are showcasing artists and fashion designers during the event that includes interactive, visual and performance art. Gallery and pop-up exhibits are scheduled throughout Downtown Rogers from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society returns with their monthly Jazz Jam. Thursday, April 14 you’re invited to come out to Roots HQ in Fayetteville from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. for an evening of delightful, casual jazz music performed by some of NWA’s finest. A house cover band including accomplished musician Ben Harris will play a set before inviting jammers from the crowd to join them on stage. There is no cover charge. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Rift Valley Foundation, a local nonprofit that aims to improve the quality of life in Kenya’s Rift Valley, is hosting an Adult Easter Egg Hunt Fundraiser in Fayetteville’s Entertainment District Saturday, April 16. The fundraiser begins at C4 Bar and Lounge. Participants will look for eggs filled with prizes such as gift cards, cash, passes to golf and movies and more. The cost is $40 for this fundraiser and you must be at least 21. Registration is limited to the first 150 people.

Finally, something exciting for the film community. The movie “Chariot” which was shot in Arkansas will be out in theatres, on digital and on demand beginning Friday, April 15. The film stars Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar, and the one and only John Malkovich alongside Scout Taylor-Compton and Shane West. If you look closely, I have a small role as a bartender in the movie which is billed as a Sci-Fi Thriller. Written and Directed by Adam Sigal, “Chariot” is rated R.

