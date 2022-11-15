The holiday season is rapidly approaching and many of us may be looking for ways to give back to the local community. An easy and impactful way to give back this season is to get involved with Pedal It Forward, a local nonprofit based in Northwest Arkansas. Joining Good Day NWA is Robert Brown with Rock Mortgage and Kenny Williams with Pedal It Forward to tell us more about this exciting campaign.

What is Pedal It Forward and why is Rock Mortgage involved?

The Pedal It Forward program collects, refurbishes, then distributes free or low-cost bicycles to those who can’t afford them. ​Pedal It Forward NWA was started by a group of local cyclists who wanted to find a way to help everyone feel the joy and freedom that comes with having a bike.

Rock Mortgage and Pedal it Forward have partnered up and are working with community centers, schools and other family service programs, charities and foundations to identify children from low income families who would benefit from the gift of a bicycle at Christmas. In 2021, our inaugural year, we were able to provide 205 bikes to kids in Northwest Arkansas. We hope to grow that number to 250 in 2022, and to do that, we’re looking for help from local community members.

Pedal It Forward Bike Drive

Nonprofit campaign to collect, refurbish, and distribute bikes

Benefits low-income families at Christmas

Can community members get involved?

Absolutely! Community members are key to the success of this campaign. There are several ways people can get involved. First, we are accepting both new and used bikes at two locations until December 4. Bikes with flat tires, slightly bent rims, rusted brake cables, broken shifters, or missing parts can also be used and repaired. Bikes can be dropped off at the Rock Mortgage Bentonville location or at Pedal It Forward.

We are also accepting monetary donations to help buy bikes and make repairs to used bikes. You can donate until December 1 using the QR code on the screen or visit bikes4nwakids.com. Donations are a generous way for patrons to support our mission to put more kids on bikes each Christmas. The average cost for us to refurbish a bike is only $25. While our bikes are donated, we still must buy parts, tools, shop space and helmets. We donate helmets with each bike, and encourage all participants to use them. Additionally, Pedal It Forward NWA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and all monetary and in-kind donations are tax-deductible.

How to Donate:

Drop off gently used or new bikes at:

Rock Mortgage Pedal It Forward

Suite 18, 500 SE Walton Blvd 3902 NW Wishing Springs Dr

Bentonville, AR 72712 Bentonville, AR 72712

How does this campaign impact the community?

Bikes help people achieve greater independence, learn responsibility and new skills, and provide affordable transportation and exercise.

What about people who need bikes?

Our bike giveaway will be on December 4 at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. We match bikes with children by accommodating for the height and age of recipients.

Bikes giveaway event

December 4: 10 a.m.-12 p.m..

Location: Scott Family Amazeum 1009 Museum Way Bentonville, AR 72712



For more information about Rock Mortgage, call us at 479.321.3355 or 479.313.7153 or visit our website at rockmortgagelending.com.

For more information about Pedal it Forward, call us at 479-208-6868 or visit our website at https://www.pedalitforward.org.