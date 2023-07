Crystal Bridges is getting a food takeover… Peruvian style! The Peruvian Avocado Commission and their “Avocados from Peru” initiative will be at Crystal Bridges for several events during the month of July.

Watch as we visit with President & CEO of the Peruvian Avocado Commission Xavier Equihua about the avocado cookbook, the WOW event, and Crystal Bridges’ Family Day that will feature a Guacamole competition.

